Pankaj Pawar named Jio Platforms CEO ahead of $4B IPO
Business
Jio Platforms appointed Pankaj Pawar as its new CEO earlier this year, right as the company gears up for a record-breaking $4 billion IPO that could value it at $137 billion.
Pawar, who has been with Reliance since 2000 and also heads Reliance Jio Infocomm, stepped in after Kiran Thomas resigned on March 23.
The leadership team still includes Mukesh Ambani as chair, with key roles for Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani.
Jio Platforms IPO draws global attention
If successful, Jio's upcoming IPO is set to be India's largest so far, offering about 2.9% of shares to the public.
With Google and Meta already backing Jio (and its telecom business ranks second globally by subscribers in a single country), there is a lot of global attention on what comes next for the company.