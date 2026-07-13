Pankaj Pawar named Jio Platforms CEO ahead of $4B IPO

Jio Platforms appointed Pankaj Pawar as its new CEO earlier this year, right as the company gears up for a record-breaking $4 billion IPO that could value it at $137 billion.

Pawar, who has been with Reliance since 2000 and also heads Reliance Jio Infocomm, stepped in after Kiran Thomas resigned on March 23.

The leadership team still includes Mukesh Ambani as chair, with key roles for Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani.