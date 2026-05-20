Pantomath's Wealth Company launches 10th large and mid cap fund
Business
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (from the Pantomath Group) just dropped its 10th fund, The Wealth Company Large & Mid Cap Fund.
Open for investment from May 21 to June 4, this scheme is all about helping your money grow over time by investing in both big-name companies and rising stars.
Fund uses private equity-style research
At least 35% goes into large caps for steady vibes, while another 35% targets mid caps with more growth potential.
The team uses a private equity-style research approach and a unique C.H.A.N.G.E framework to pick promising companies.
Managed by Aparna Shanker and Umesh Sharma, this quick-fire launch marks their 10th fund in just 10 months.
Talk about moving fast!