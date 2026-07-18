Parag Agrawal's Parallel joins Google Cloud Gemini for business AI
Parag Agrawal, who once led Twitter, is now working closely with Google through his new AI search startup, Parallel Web Systems.
Parallel has plugged its tech into Google Cloud's Gemini AI model, making it easier for big companies using Google to access smarter search tools.
The goal? To boost Parallel's infrastructure and help businesses adopt AI faster.
Engineers collaborate to refine parallel integration
Agrawal calls this his "deepest technical integration" yet with a major player like Google.
Engineers from both sides have teamed up to make Parallel's system smoother and more user-friendly.
Parallel helps AI agents dig up accurate information, even from tricky documents, and already works with clients like legal tech firm Harvey.
This partnership fits right into Google Cloud's push to give companies more flexible and reliable ways to use AI in their daily work.