Paramount's $110B merger with Warner Bros paused until June 2027
What's the story
Paramount Skydance has agreed to pause its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, until a court rules on a lawsuit filed by 12 US states challenging the deal or until June 1, 2027. The decision comes after California and 11 other states sued on July 13, arguing that the merger would create a media giant capable of raising prices in film and television.
Legal concerns
States concerned about potential price hikes post-merger
The states involved in the lawsuit are concerned that the merger would result in a media behemoth with the power to hike prices for consumers.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing to block the deal, said halting this merger while their case proceeds is a major win in their fight to uphold the law and protect film and television industries.
Business impact
Lawsuit could jeopardize Paramount's plans to challenge Netflix, Disney
The lawsuit threatens to derail Paramount CEO David Ellison's plans to turn his company into a major competitor of Netflix and Disney.
Following the news, shares in Paramount fell by 3.3% on Friday and are down 37% this year.
If the deal is delayed until then, Paramount could owe as much as $1.7 billion in ticking fees to Warner Bros.' shareholders.
Company stance
Paramount remains committed to merger
Despite the legal challenges, Paramount Skydance remains firm on its decision to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery.
The company has said that combining their operations is key for competing against digital streaming giants and tech conglomerates.
A spokesperson for Paramount said, "We look forward to proving our case at trial."