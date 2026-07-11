Oregon withdraws motion to delay $110B Paramount-Warner Bros. merger
What's the story
Oregon's Attorney General has withdrawn its motion to delay the $110 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. The move comes after Paramount refused to provide certain internal documents related to "Project Warrior" and previous lobbying efforts during Donald Trump's presidency. Paramount maintains that the deal is legal and beneficial for competition.
Deal assurance
Paramount won't finalize deal before July 22
Paramount has assured that it won't finalize the deal before July 22, a promise it has kept amid Oregon's withdrawal. The company expressed its satisfaction with this development, saying they are "pleased" with the decision. However, the merger has raised concerns among actors and writers who fear potential job cuts due to further consolidation in Hollywood.
Ongoing scrutiny
Merger still under review by other US states
The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger is still under review by other US states. These states are looking into the potential competition concerns posed by this deal and could block it as early as next week. This ongoing scrutiny highlights the complexities and challenges of major mergers in the entertainment industry, especially those involving Hollywood's top studios.