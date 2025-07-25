Paras Defence's Q1 profit flat, margins dip—reality check for investors Business Jul 25, 2025

Paras Defence saw its Q1 FY25 net profit hold steady at ₹15 crore, even as revenue jumped 11.5% to ₹93.2 crore.

But with rising costs, operating margins slipped from 28.8% to 23.6%, and EBITDA dropped by nearly 9%.