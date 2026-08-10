Parliament passes Taxation and Other Laws Bill, UPI remains free

Parliament just passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, and here's the good news: UPI payments will still be free for everyone.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear: "Will consumer pay any UPI charge - No. UPI has remained free for consumers since its launch and every Indian will continue to make this instant digital without paying any transaction charge."

The bill also aims to bring in more foreign investment, boost electronics manufacturing at home, and make life easier for foreign cloud companies working with Indian data centers.