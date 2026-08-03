Parliamentary committee backs Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for businesses
Business
Big news for businesses: a parliamentary committee just backed the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Bill proposes civil penalties, digital upgrades
The bill seeks to replace criminal charges with civil penalties for minor violations, which means less stress for companies unless there's a serious breach.
The bill introduces digital upgrades like virtual shareholder meetings and automated filings, helping India's corporate laws catch up with global standards.
After reviewing more than 900 suggestions from industry experts and stakeholders, the committee tabled its report with recommendations, and Parliament will now consider the bill.