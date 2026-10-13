Paul Tudor Jones: Iran tensions could add $20-$25 per barrel
Business
Famous investor Paul Tudor Jones thinks oil prices are about to spike, thanks to ongoing tensions with Iran.
On CNBC, he said we could see oil jump by $20 to $25 a barrel.
Right now, it's around $92.50, so prices might soon top their previous closing high of just under $113 per barrel.
Paul Tudor Jones cites US midterms
Jones points to unresolved political issues with Iran as the main reason for this possible surge.
Since there's little chance of a quick fix before the US midterm elections, he expects prices to stay up for a while.
His take is a reminder that global politics can hit our wallets and even shake up the whole energy market.