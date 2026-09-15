Payments Council of India confirms RuPay free, UPI MDR applies

Good news: using your RuPay debit card is still totally free, as the Payments Council of India just confirmed there will not be any extra charges (MDR) for these transactions.

But starting October 15, if you use UPI to pay a merchant and the amount is over ₹2,000, an MDR of up to 0.4%, capped at ₹300, may apply on the merchant/acquiring side.

This only applies to certain person-to-merchant payments.