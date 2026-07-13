Payoneer opens Gurugram AI R&D hub to hire 300 engineers
Business
Fintech company Payoneer is opening a major new center in Gurugram, aiming to hire around 300 engineers by the end of 2026.
The focus? AI and platform development, tapping into India's deep tech talent.
Gaurav Gupta, who leads Payoneer India, shared that this will become its second-largest research and development hub worldwide.
Nuvei deal not affecting India operations
Even though Canadian fintech Nuvei plans to acquire Payoneer for about $2.75 billion, Gupta says it won't affect jobs or operations in Gurugram or Bengaluru.
In fact, India's global capability centers are booming (expected to hit $84 billion in revenue by 2026) as more global companies turn to Indian teams for innovation and AI expertise.