Paytm moves UPI to Axis, YES, HDFC, cuts costs 35%

Processing charges fell from around 0.18% of GMV with PPBL to just 0.12% with the new banks.

While Paytm's revenue took around a 20% dip in fiscal 2025 because of the switch, the company saved enough on costs and overheads to cut losses and turn profitable by fiscal 2026.

Paytm also shifted to distributing products like FASTag and Wallet as part of its strategy to stay efficient and competitive.