Paytm shares fall up to 6.5% after UPI MDR delay

Paytm shares took a hit, dropping up to 6.5%, after the UPI and Services Steering Committee/NPCI delayed new UPI transaction fees (MDR) that were supposed to kick in immediately post Diwali.

The rollout is now on hold until after Diwali, leaving investors uneasy about what's next.

One Mobikwik also saw its stock fall by about 4%, and Pine Labs also saw its stock fall by 4%.