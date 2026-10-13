Paytm shares fall up to 6.5% after UPI MDR delay
Paytm shares took a hit, dropping up to 6.5%, after the UPI and Services Steering Committee/NPCI delayed new UPI transaction fees (MDR) that were supposed to kick in immediately post Diwali.
The rollout is now on hold until after Diwali, leaving investors uneasy about what's next.
One Mobikwik also saw its stock fall by about 4%, and Pine Labs also saw its stock fall by 4%.
NPCI announced 0.4% UPI MDR
The MDR plan, announced on September 15, 2026 by NPCI, would have added a 0.4% fee on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments over ₹2,000 (with a cap of ₹300) and set flat ₹5 charges for sectors like railways and telecom.
But don't worry, it was only about a 10% risk of the overall value of UPI transactions that charges could be passed on to consumers under the merchant discount rate (MDR), so most daily payments wouldn't have been affected much, according to NPCI chief Dilip Asbe.