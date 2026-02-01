Paytm stock jumps 9% on Union Budget's digital payment push

Paytm just posted a net profit of ₹225 crore for the December 2025 quarter—a huge turnaround from the year-ago loss of ₹208 crore (December 2024 quarter) and a massive jump over last quarter. Revenue is also up 20% year-on-year, showing the company is bouncing back strong.

Bernstein keeps positive outlook with target of ₹1,600

The government announced ₹2,000 crore in incentives for UPI and RuPay—over four times last year's amount.

This has boosted confidence in Paytm: Bernstein kept its positive outlook with a target of ₹1,600, while JM Financial and Jefferies were also cited.