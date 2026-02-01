Paytm stock jumps 9% on Union Budget's digital payment push
Paytm's stock shot up 9% on Sunday, reaching ₹1,244.05 after news that the Union Budget 2026 allocated a ₹2,000 crore incentive for UPI and RuPay.
Trading volume was way above normal as investors reacted to the government's push for digital payments.
Paytm just posted a net profit of ₹225 crore for the December 2025 quarter—a huge turnaround from the year-ago loss of ₹208 crore (December 2024 quarter) and a massive jump over last quarter.
Revenue is also up 20% year-on-year, showing the company is bouncing back strong.
Bernstein keeps positive outlook with target of ₹1,600
The government announced ₹2,000 crore in incentives for UPI and RuPay—over four times last year's amount.
This has boosted confidence in Paytm: Bernstein kept its positive outlook with a target of ₹1,600, while JM Financial and Jefferies were also cited.