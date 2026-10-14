Paytm's One 97 Communications reports Indian ownership tops 56%
Business
Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications, just reported that over 56% of its shares are now owned by Indians.
This shift shows more local investors are getting interested, especially as domestic institutions step up and foreign investment drops.
Domestic institutions near 30% in Paytm
Domestic institutional investors now own nearly 30% of Paytm, up from 24.9%.
Mutual funds like Kotak, SBI, Axis, and Sundaram have all boosted their stakes. Kotak alone holds over 2%.
This surge happened after entities associated with Elevation Capital and Resilient Asset Management BV sold a combined 5.3% stake, making room for more Indian ownership.