PB Fintech's profits soar 165% in Q2 FY26
PB Fintech, the company behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, just reported a strong 38% revenue boost for the quarter ending September 2025, reaching ₹1,614 crore.
Profits also soared—PAT jumped 165% to ₹135 crore and profit margins doubled, mainly thanks to new insurance plans, renewals, and more credit being handed out.
Highlights of the quarter
PB Fintech's push into new markets paid off: their advisor network now covers nearly all of India's pincodes.
In the UAE, Policybazaar saw insurance premiums rise by 64%, especially in health and life.
Paisabazaar also had a solid run with ₹106 crore in credit revenue and ₹2,280 crore in loans disbursed.
One thing to watch: recent GST changes on health and life insurance could shake up how PB Fintech earns commissions going forward.