PB Fintech's profits soar 165% in Q2 FY26

Highlights of the quarter

PB Fintech's push into new markets paid off: their advisor network now covers nearly all of India's pincodes.

In the UAE, Policybazaar saw insurance premiums rise by 64%, especially in health and life.

Paisabazaar also had a solid run with ₹106 crore in credit revenue and ₹2,280 crore in loans disbursed.

One thing to watch: recent GST changes on health and life insurance could shake up how PB Fintech earns commissions going forward.