PC Jeweller's stock plummets following short-term ASM placement

ASM is basically the exchanges' way of hitting pause when a stock gets too wild. It means stricter rules: no intraday trading, full upfront margin, and every trade settled individually. This helps stop risky speculation and keeps prices from swinging out of control.

Strong business update for Q1 FY26

Business-wise, PC Jeweller just posted an impressive 80% jump in revenue for Q1 FY26—mostly due to wedding season demand.

They've also slashed their debt by more than half last year, with plans to be debt-free by next year.

Plus, there's talk of fresh fundraising soon as they look to grow further.