PC Jeweller's stock plummets following short-term ASM placement
PC Jeweller's shares slid 10% on Tuesday, July 8, after both BSE and NSE put the company under a short-term "ASM" (Additional Surveillance Measure).
This came right after the stock soared over 33% in two days, thanks to a strong Q1 business update and lots of investor buzz.
The ASM step is meant to cool things down and keep trading fair.
What does ASM mean for a stock?
ASM is basically the exchanges' way of hitting pause when a stock gets too wild.
It means stricter rules: no intraday trading, full upfront margin, and every trade settled individually.
This helps stop risky speculation and keeps prices from swinging out of control.
Strong business update for Q1 FY26
Business-wise, PC Jeweller just posted an impressive 80% jump in revenue for Q1 FY26—mostly due to wedding season demand.
They've also slashed their debt by more than half last year, with plans to be debt-free by next year.
Plus, there's talk of fresh fundraising soon as they look to grow further.