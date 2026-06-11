Pearson's Vishaal Gupta: India needs AI training, homegrown innovation
Business
India has a real shot at becoming an AI powerhouse, but it needs to close skill gaps and foster homegrown innovation.
Vishaal Gupta from Pearson says without serious effort on AI training, India's huge youth population could actually turn into a challenge instead of an advantage.
Pearson partners state governments, tech giants
Pearson is stepping up its AI training programs across India, teaming up with state governments and big tech names like Microsoft and Google.
Gupta believes solving local problems is key to scaling globally, and points out that new jobs in AI ethics and safety are opening up, even as automation worries linger.
India is now one of Pearson's top markets for digital skills, with both businesses and government pushing for more talent in this space.