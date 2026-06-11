Pearson's Vishaal Gupta: India needs AI training, homegrown innovation

Pearson partners state governments, tech giants

Pearson is stepping up its AI training programs across India, teaming up with state governments and big tech names like Microsoft and Google.

Gupta believes solving local problems is key to scaling globally, and points out that new jobs in AI ethics and safety are opening up, even as automation worries linger.

India is now one of Pearson's top markets for digital skills, with both businesses and government pushing for more talent in this space.