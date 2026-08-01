PepsiCo India removes 'energy' from Sting packaging after FSSAI statement

PepsiCo India just pulled the word "energy" from its new Sting drink cans and bottles after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said claims on energy drinks could be misleading.

The food safety authority no longer recognizes "energy drinks" as a category, especially since phrases like "revitalizes body and mind" might confuse people.

While PepsiCo made the switch, brands like Red Bull and Monster are asking for more time because they're worried about losing money on already-printed stock.