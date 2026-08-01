PepsiCo India removes 'energy' from Sting packaging after FSSAI statement
PepsiCo India just pulled the word "energy" from its new Sting drink cans and bottles after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said claims on energy drinks could be misleading.
The food safety authority no longer recognizes "energy drinks" as a category, especially since phrases like "revitalizes body and mind" might confuse people.
While PepsiCo made the switch, brands like Red Bull and Monster are asking for more time because they're worried about losing money on already-printed stock.
India energy drink market faces shortages
India's over ₹13,000 crore energy drinks market is feeling the impact: distributors aren't taking old stock, so stores are running low.
Sting is updating its ads (even Formula One sponsorships) to fit the new rules.
Meanwhile, the Indian Beverage Association (which includes PepsiCo and Coca-Cola) has written to FSSAI urging consultation before enforcement, and some member companies have sought extensions.
Brands spend a combined ₹2,000 crore a year on marketing.