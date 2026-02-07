Perot Jain sponsors US men's cricket team for T20 WC

Perot Jain's investment in US cricket

Perot Jain isn't new to cricket—they co-own Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Texas Super Kings; investors in MLC funding rounds have included Satya Nadella, and developments linked to MLC include the construction of America's first pro cricket stadium in Grand Prairie.

With MLC breaking attendance records, their latest move shows real faith in US players just as global hype for cricket is rising.

And with cricket set to return at the LA 2028 Olympics, this could be a turning point for the sport in America—more fans, more investment, and maybe even some homegrown stars.