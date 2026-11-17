AI startup Perplexity is thinking about moving its IPO up to 2027 instead of 2028, thanks to a surge in business.

CEO Aravind Srinivas shared that they blew past their $750 million yearly revenue goal and actually hit over $1 billion, saying, "We are growing faster than we expected."

The company's finances are looking strong, especially after landing a $750 million deal with Microsoft and support from big names like NVIDIA and SoftBank.