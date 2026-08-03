Persistent Systems Q1 FY27 revenue up 29% net rises 13.67%

Persistent Systems just reported a solid 13.67% rise in net profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹483.04 crore compared to last year. Revenue also shot up by 29%, reaching ₹4,303.22 crore.

However, profits dipped a bit from the previous quarter due to currency losses.

CEO Sandeep Kalra highlighted its record contract wins this quarter, including a massive more than $650 million deal with a global tech giant.