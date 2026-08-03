Persistent Systems Q1 FY27 revenue up 29% net rises 13.67%
Persistent Systems just reported a solid 13.67% rise in net profit for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹483.04 crore compared to last year. Revenue also shot up by 29%, reaching ₹4,303.22 crore.
However, profits dipped a bit from the previous quarter due to currency losses.
CEO Sandeep Kalra highlighted its record contract wins this quarter, including a massive more than $650 million deal with a global tech giant.
Nagarro tie-up targets $2.9B AI powerhouse
Most of Persistent's revenue came from Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (40.7%), followed by BFSI (34%) and Healthcare and Life Sciences (25.3%).
North America was the biggest market at 79.1%.
The company is also teaming up with Nagarro to create an approximately $2.9 billion AI-led powerhouse by early next year at the latest, and its employee count has grown to 28,640 as of June 2026.