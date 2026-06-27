Persistent Systems to buy Nagarro SE for €81 per share

Deal backed but regulatory approvals required

This move has support from Nagarro's biggest shareholder and its leadership team, but it still needs regulatory approval and over one-half of shareholders on board.

Once done, Persistent plans to delist Nagarro from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The deal will also boost Persistent's presence in Europe (from 9% to 22% of its revenue), combining strengths in AI and digital transformation, so expect bigger things from them globally soon!