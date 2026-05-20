Peyush Bansal outlines Lenskart shift to consumer AI in FY27

Lenskart targets 100 million eye tests

The company is aiming big: 100 million eye tests over the next few years, thanks to AI boosting optometrist productivity and enabling more self-testing.

They're also rolling out smart eyewear like B by Lenskart, which already has over 30,000 customers on the waitlist.

Plus, their stores are turning into all-in-one spots for shopping, eye checks, warehousing, and speedy deliveries, all part of their push for smarter service and steady growth.