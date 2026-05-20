Peyush Bansal outlines Lenskart shift to consumer AI in FY27
Business
Lenskart is gearing up to become a consumer-AI company in FY27.
CEO Peyush Bansal says the plan is to weave AI into everything, from eye tests and product design to manufacturing and delivery—so they can react faster and make things smoother for customers.
Lenskart targets 100 million eye tests
The company is aiming big: 100 million eye tests over the next few years, thanks to AI boosting optometrist productivity and enabling more self-testing.
They're also rolling out smart eyewear like B by Lenskart, which already has over 30,000 customers on the waitlist.
Plus, their stores are turning into all-in-one spots for shopping, eye checks, warehousing, and speedy deliveries, all part of their push for smarter service and steady growth.