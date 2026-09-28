Philippine Airlines to resume direct Delhi and Mumbai Manila flights
Business
After 13 years, Philippine Airlines is bringing back direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Manila, starting December 2026 (pending approval).
This means easier trips for Indian travelers, whether you're headed to Cebu, exploring Manila's sights, or connecting to places like Los Angeles or Tokyo Haneda.
Airbus A321neo 168-seat aircraft on routes
Delhi-Manila flights will run three times a week; Mumbai-Manila gets four weekly flights.
All routes use comfy Airbus A321neo planes with 168 seats.
With more direct options, exploring the Philippines, or just planning that next international adventure, just got a whole lot simpler.