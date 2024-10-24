Summarize Simplifying... In short PhonePe is offering cashback on digital gold purchases, valid for one-time transactions per user.

Users can buy gold in the 'Gold' section under 'Purchases', by selecting 'Buy One Time' and entering a minimum of ₹1,500.

The digital gold, backed by physical gold in safe vaults, can be sold back with funds returned to the user's bank account within 48 hours.

The promotion is valid until November 1

PhonePe offering cashback on digital gold: How to avail

By Akash Pandey 04:14 pm Oct 24, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Leading digital payments platform PhonePe has announced an exclusive cashback offer on 24-karat digital gold purchases. The offer comes as part of the company's Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations. Users can earn up to ₹2,000 in cashback by purchasing a minimum of ₹1,500 worth of digital gold. The promotion is valid from October 29 to November 1, 2024.

Investment opportunities

Offer details and gold investment options

The cashback offer is valid on one-time transactions and is capped at once per user. Apart from this, PhonePe also offers users a chance to invest in gold via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for long-term savings. The digital gold you buy is safely stored in digital accounts and backed by physical gold stored in safe vaults.

Redemption procedure

PhonePe's digital gold redemption process

Upon selling their digital gold, users will get the funds in their bank account within 48 hours. This makes the redemption process quick and efficient for those looking to invest through PhonePe. The platform provides 99.99% purity-certified 24K gold from trusted brands like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and CaratLane, which further adds to the credibility of its digital gold investment option.

Information

How to get cashback?

Navigate to the 'Gold' section under 'Purchases' on the PhonePe homepage and tap 'Buy One Time.' Now, select 'Buy in Rupees' and enter a minimum of ₹1,500. Review your details and complete the payment.