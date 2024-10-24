PhonePe offering cashback on digital gold: How to avail
Leading digital payments platform PhonePe has announced an exclusive cashback offer on 24-karat digital gold purchases. The offer comes as part of the company's Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations. Users can earn up to ₹2,000 in cashback by purchasing a minimum of ₹1,500 worth of digital gold. The promotion is valid from October 29 to November 1, 2024.
Offer details and gold investment options
The cashback offer is valid on one-time transactions and is capped at once per user. Apart from this, PhonePe also offers users a chance to invest in gold via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for long-term savings. The digital gold you buy is safely stored in digital accounts and backed by physical gold stored in safe vaults.
PhonePe's digital gold redemption process
Upon selling their digital gold, users will get the funds in their bank account within 48 hours. This makes the redemption process quick and efficient for those looking to invest through PhonePe. The platform provides 99.99% purity-certified 24K gold from trusted brands like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and CaratLane, which further adds to the credibility of its digital gold investment option.
How to get cashback?
Navigate to the 'Gold' section under 'Purchases' on the PhonePe homepage and tap 'Buy One Time.' Now, select 'Buy in Rupees' and enter a minimum of ₹1,500. Review your details and complete the payment.