An HBO documentary has controversially suggested that a man named Todd is the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, leading to Todd's concerns for his personal safety due to the wealth associated with Nakamoto.

The crypto community has criticized the documentary for its sensationalism, while the filmmaker, Cullen Hoback, stands by his claims, citing Todd's body language as evidence.

Todd, who denies the allegations, was only 23 when Bitcoin's white paper was published.

Peter Todd has denied being Satoshi Nakamoto

Man claimed as Bitcoin's creator in HBO documentary now hiding

What's the story HBO's recent documentary, "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery," sparked controversy by claiming that the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, is actually Peter Todd. Ever since the revelation, Todd, a 39-year-old Canadian software developer who worked on Bitcoin in its early days, has reportedly gone into hiding. He was frustrated with the documentary's unexpected focus and denied being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Identity denial

Todd denies being Bitcoin's creator

Todd initially thought the documentary would delve into Bitcoin's history, not unmask its creator. But after its release, he found himself at the center of intense scrutiny and questioning about his alleged role as Nakamoto. Despite denying these claims, Todd continues to face relentless inquiries and growing concerns for his personal safety due to potential threats associated with being identified as Nakamoto.

Safety concerns

Developer criticizes documentary's implications

Todd emphasized the dangers of being mistaken for Nakamoto, who is thought to hold over a million Bitcoins in different wallets. This would render him one of the richest people on the planet and a prime target for crime. "Falsely claiming that ordinary people of ordinary wealth are extraordinarily rich exposes them to threats like robbery and kidnapping," Todd told Wired.

Content criticism

HBO's focus shift sparks controversy

The HBO documentary mainly delves into Bitcoin's well-documented history before suddenly pivoting to Todd in the last 15 minutes. This abrupt shift in narrative has been slammed by the crypto community for favoring sensationalism over facts. The film proposes that Todd, who would have been just 23 years old when Bitcoin's white paper was published, could be Nakamoto.

Director's stance

Filmmaker defends documentary's claims

Despite the criticism, filmmaker Cullen Hoback is standing by his claims in the Bitcoin documentary. Hoback previously directed the series "Q: Into The Storm," which sought to unmask Q, the creator of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Hoback told Wired that Todd's reaction when questioned about being Satoshi is what convinced him of his identity. "The end scene is really about his body language—his expressions," he said.