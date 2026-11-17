Pierre Ferragu sees $105 potential ahead of Anthropic pricing IPO
Anthropic is scheduled to price its IPO on November 18, 2026.
Shares are expected to be priced between $70 and $78, and New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says there's potential for shares to hit $105, almost a 50% jump.
Anthropic could raise over $64 billion
Anthropic could raise more than $64 billion from its IPO, giving it a massive $1.4 trillion valuation.
Analyst Pierre Ferragu thinks this could shake up the AI world much like cloud computing did for tech.
He also notes Anthropic's conservative pricing keeps risk lower for investors, a smart move in today's market.