Pinterest to lay off 15% of workforce amid AI push

Pinterest has announced plans to lay off less around 15% of its global workforce as part of a major restructuring effort. The decision comes as the firm accelerates its shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) . The move is expected to impact some 700-800 employees and is aimed at realigning Pinterest's cost structure, product roadmap, and hiring priorities for an AI-driven future.

Cost impact Restructuring effort and financial implications The layoffs were revealed in a regulatory filing and confirmed by company statements yesterday. Pinterest said the cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort to redirect resources toward AI development, while streamlining teams that no longer align with its long-term strategy. The company also plans to consolidate operations and lower office space, expecting pre-tax charges from the restructuring between $35 million and $45 million.

Market challenges Pinterest's AI integration and competition Pinterest's decision comes at a critical juncture as it faces stiff competition from TikTok, Meta, and other AI-native discovery tools. While advertising growth has stabilized, it remains under pressure. Management believes that deeper AI integration will improve personalization, shopping conversion rates, and long-term revenue efficiency. The layoffs are not aimed at short-term survival but rather capital reallocation for future growth.

Advertisement