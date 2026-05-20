Piper Serica launches Bharat Tech Fund aiming for ₹600-800 cr
Mumbai-based Piper Serica just rolled out the Bharat Tech Fund, aiming to raise up to ₹800 crore to boost Indian tech startups.
The fund targets ₹600 crore, with an extra ₹200 crore if there's enough interest, and is set to wrap up fundraising by December 2026.
Piper Serica backs engineering-first founders
Piper Serica is all about supporting startups building innovative, engineering-first products that matter globally.
Since 2022, they've managed over ₹1,400 crore in AUM across public and private markets and invested in 35 investments across AI, semiconductors, space tech, biosciences, defense tech, and fintech.
As Director Ajay Modi put it, they want to back founders with the technical depth, leadership capacity, commercial discipline, and unit economics needed to grow strong businesses.