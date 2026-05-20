Piper Serica launches Bharat Tech Fund aiming for ₹600-800 cr

Piper Serica backs engineering-first founders

Piper Serica is all about supporting startups building innovative, engineering-first products that matter globally.

Since 2022, they've managed over ₹1,400 crore in AUM across public and private markets and invested in 35 investments across AI, semiconductors, space tech, biosciences, defense tech, and fintech.

As Director Ajay Modi put it, they want to back founders with the technical depth, leadership capacity, commercial discipline, and unit economics needed to grow strong businesses.