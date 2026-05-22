Pixxel seeks $100M funding after Deepinder Goyal opts out

Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space tech start-up, is in talks to raise between $80 million and $100 million in its latest funding round. The move comes after Deepinder Goyal , the founder of Eternal (formerly Zomato), opted out of his planned investment of $25-30 million. According to Moneycontrol, the company's pre-money valuation during these negotiations is around $400 million.

Investor commitment GIC to up stake, other investors to chip in GIC, an existing investor in Pixxel, is expected to up its stake in this funding round. The move shows the company's growing confidence in Pixxel and will also help boost the overall fundraising effort. Other existing investors are likely to contribute the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis. These include tech giants Google, Lightspeed, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures, and Blume Ventures, among others.

Market trends Rise in investments for Indian space tech start-ups The upsized funding round for Pixxel comes amid a wave of investments in Indian space tech start-ups. Recently, Skyroot, India's first space tech unicorn, raised $60 million in a funding round. Other space tech companies such as Agnikul Cosmos and Digantara have also secured investments of about $17 million and $50 million, respectively, from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), 360 One, and Advenza Global Limited, among others.

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