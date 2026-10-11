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Home / News / Business News / India-US trade deal will keep changed circumstances in mind: Goyal
India-US trade deal will keep changed circumstances in mind: Goyal
Goyal made the statement while addressing members of industry chamber PHDCCI

India-US trade deal will keep changed circumstances in mind: Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 11, 2026
11:03 am
What's the story

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the India-US trade pact will be finalized in line with changing circumstances. The announcement comes after a framework for an interim trade agreement was announced in February. Goyal made the statement while addressing members of industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday.

Global discussions

Ongoing trade negotiations

Along with the US, India is also negotiating trade pacts with Israel, Chile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Goyal said these discussions are ongoing as India aims to secure lower tariffs for its goods in the American market.

The minister did not elaborate on the changed circumstances but hinted at a shifting tariff landscape in the US.

Ongoing talks

Meeting with US Trade Representative

Earlier this month, Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a G20 trade ministers' meeting in Milwaukee.

The two discussed issues related to the trade pact.

Despite the challenges, India is hopeful of finalizing the deal as it continues to negotiate with other countries and regions for favorable trade agreements.

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Rapid progress

Rapid progress in Canada trade talks

Goyal also said that negotiations for a trade pact with Canada are progressing rapidly.

Talks for an agreement with the South Africa-led Southern African Customs Union (SACU) group will begin soon.

This shows India's commitment to expanding its global trade network and securing favorable terms for its goods in international markets.

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Upcoming visits

UK, Canada trade ministers to visit India next week

Goyal also revealed that trade ministers from the UK and Canada will be visiting India next week.

This comes after India and the UK implemented a trade agreement in July.

The upcoming visit by the UK minister will be for the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting, further strengthening bilateral trade relations between these nations.

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