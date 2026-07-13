Piyush Goyal: India EU FTA to roll out early 2027
Business
India and the European Union are gearing up to roll out a major Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by early 2027, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
The final legal checks are almost done, and the deal is designed to give EU countries access to India's massive market while opening new opportunities for both sides.
All 27 EU states sign FTA
Goyal pointed out that all 27 EU nations have already signed off on the FTA, making it one of the fastest EU trade deals ever.
The agreement will cover hot sectors like advanced manufacturing, digital tech, sustainability, and innovation.
Goyal also pitched a "10/10/10 partnership" with Spain, aiming to boost trade, tourism, and investment 10-fold in the next decade.