Piyush Goyal: India nearing completion of FTAs with EU US
Big news for India's global game: the country is close to wrapping up free trade agreements with both the European Union and the US
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared this update, saying it's time for India to use its economic strength to get even more connected with world markets.
Piyush Goyal aims $1 trillion exports
Goyal has his sights set high: he wants Indian exports to hit $1 trillion by fiscal 2027 (up from $863 billion in FY26).
Even with tough global conditions, India's already at $570 billion in exports just seven months into this fiscal year.
Plus, in the last few years, India has finalized nine big trade deals covering markets worth $60 trillion in GDP, so there are plenty of new opportunities for Indian businesses on the horizon.