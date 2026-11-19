Goyal has his sights set high: he wants Indian exports to hit $1 trillion by fiscal 2027 (up from $863 billion in FY26).

Even with tough global conditions, India's already at $570 billion in exports just seven months into this fiscal year.

Plus, in the last few years, India has finalized nine big trade deals covering markets worth $60 trillion in GDP, so there are plenty of new opportunities for Indian businesses on the horizon.