Piyush Goyal meets ASML Nexperia Ingka Group Power2X in Netherlands
Business
India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, was in the Netherlands, connecting with big names from tech and manufacturing during his visit to the country.
He met leaders from ASML, Nexperia, IKEA's Ingka Group, and Power2X to talk about teaming up on semiconductors, manufacturing, and clean energy, showing off India's growing appeal as a place to do business.
Piyush Goyal seeks semiconductor manufacturing, renewables
Goyal discussed boosting India's semiconductor game with ASML and Nexperia.
With Ingka Group, which operates IKEA, he highlighted how India could help supply products worldwide.
Talks with Power2X focused on green hydrogen and renewables as part of India's push for a cleaner economy.
Goyal also called for fewer business hurdles to make it easier for companies to invest and grow in India.