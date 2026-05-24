Goyal was speaking to reporters on Saturday

India's exports continue to grow in May: Piyush Goyal

By Akash Pandey 03:13 pm May 24, 202603:13 pm

What's the story

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that India's exports have witnessed healthy growth in the first three weeks of May. He said the trend observed in April is continuing into this month. "I have seen the numbers of exports even in the last three weeks. The pace of growth which we witnessed in April continues into May," Goyal told reporters on Saturday.