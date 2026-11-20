Piyush Goyal seeks resilient, trusted US supply chains for exports
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is pushing for "resilient and trusted" supply chains with the US saying these partnerships can help both countries hit big economic goals.
Speaking at the Indo-US Economic Summit, he mentioned India's $1 trillion export target for this year and highlighted how India aims to be a steady partner, especially when times get tough.
Piyush Goyal backs education, market access
Goyal also suggested teaming up on education between Indian and US universities and called for partnerships built on shared values and respect for the rule of law.
He pointed out that recent free trade deals and negotiations with eight or nine further geographies over the next 18 months would open up access to markets covering 76% of global GDP, making India a more influential player in the world economy.