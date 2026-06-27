Piyush Goyal unveils 1,000 advisors for CETA, targets £25.5 billion Business Jun 27, 2026

India and the UK are stepping up their trade game!

Union Minister Piyush Goyal just announced that 1,000 advisors will be stationed across India and the national trade portal is getting an upgrade, all to help businesses make the most of the new India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), kicking off July 15.

The goal? To ramp up annual trade by a massive £25.5 billion.