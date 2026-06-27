Piyush Goyal unveils 1,000 advisors for CETA, targets £25.5 billion
India and the UK are stepping up their trade game!
Union Minister Piyush Goyal just announced that 1,000 advisors will be stationed across India and the national trade portal is getting an upgrade, all to help businesses make the most of the new India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), kicking off July 15.
The goal? To ramp up annual trade by a massive £25.5 billion.
CETA allows 5-year social security exemption
CETA brings some real perks: Indian professionals working in the UK can skip social security payments for five years, meaning more take-home pay that can go straight into tax-free savings back home.
Goyal also encouraged Indian companies to level up on manufacturing, innovation, and global standards, saying partnerships like Birmingham-Gujarat and Manchester-Maharashtra could spark even more growth in tech, clean energy, defense, and beyond.