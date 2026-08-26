Piyush Goyal unveils Japan's $75 billion investment plan for India

Japanese companies, especially smaller ones, are eager to get started and have already made some big moves.

Goyal encouraged them to explore opportunities in India's industrial corridors and Japanese industrial townships, with sectors like semiconductors, green energy, and advanced manufacturing getting special attention.

He also pointed to Toyota's success as proof that these partnerships can really work.

Next up: A planned visit of seven businesses from Nagoya to Bengaluru next month to keep the momentum going.