Piyush Goyal unveils plan to scale toy manufacturing and exports

India is aiming to snag 5% of the world's toy market by 2032, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal just announced some pretty bold plans at the "Team Up for Toys: Driving SCALE, Innovation and Exports" stakeholder meet.

The focus is on ramping up local manufacturing, fixing supply chain hiccups, connecting Indian makers to global markets, and sparking innovation, basically making sure Indian toys get noticed worldwide.