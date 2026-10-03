Piyush Goyal visits US to boost Make in India investment
Business
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US meeting with big-name American companies to encourage them to invest more in India.
The focus? Growing India's manufacturing scene and teaming up on projects like Make in India.
Piyush Goyal meets target Mondelez Nike
Goyal sat down with leaders from Target, Mondelez, Aon, Cognition, ADM, and Nike. They talked about everything from boosting manufacturing and sourcing in India to expanding AI tech and food processing.
Nike even discussed getting more involved in India's sports ecosystem. The overall vibe: global companies see real potential for growth in India right now.