Pizza Hut to close 250 US restaurants amid sales drop
Business
Pizza Hut just announced it'll shut down 250 of its US restaurants by June 2026, which is about 4% of its locations.
The move comes after a tough year: same-store sales dropped five percent in 2025, and this was the ninth quarter in a row with falling numbers.
Pizza Hut has been losing ground to rivals like Domino's, with US system sales down five percent in 2025.
The closures are part of their "Hut Forward" plan to refresh marketing and update tech, while CEO Chris Turner says the strategic review, which could lead to a sale of the brand, is proceeding as planned.