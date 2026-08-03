Plan submitted lets foreign firms retain legal identity in IFSC

Big news for global businesses: a new proposal could let overseas firms officially shift their base to India without losing their legal identity.

The plan, submitted to Parliament, aims to make it easier for eligible companies, especially those in funds, aircraft leasing, ship leasing, and insurance, to move their registration to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The transfer is subject to the laws of the home country, fulfillment of prescribed eligibility criteria, and obtaining a no-objection certificate from the IFSCA.