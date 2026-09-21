Planned 45 US data centers $68B paused amid local pushback
Business
A recent report says 45 planned data centers across the US worth a massive $68 billion are on hold after communities pushed back over environmental worries and the rapid rise of AI tech.
Many towns are putting construction bans in place before companies can even ask for permits, showing just how strong local concerns have become.
Global protests challenge data center expansion
This resistance is part of a bigger trend, with similar protests happening in Europe, Australia, and South Africa.
Even as tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft argue these centers are vital for staying ahead in AI, online petitions (like one in Tennessee with 500,000-plus signatures) show more people worldwide are questioning whether all this expansion is worth the environmental cost.