Pluto Security raises $42 million to secure enterprise AI adoption
Business
Pluto Security, a young cybersecurity firm, just scored $42 million to help companies stay safe as they rush to adopt AI tools.
CEO and co-founder Shahar Bahat points out that while AI is everywhere now, it's opening up new security gaps, especially in areas like finance, marketing, and legal where most people aren't developers.
Pluto signs over 30 enterprise clients
The latest funding round was led by Jump Capital and joined by Skinos.
Since launching in April 2026, Pluto has signed up over 30 enterprise clients and hit $2 million in annual recurring revenue.
Their software quietly monitors how companies use AI, spots risks in real time, and helps keep things secure without slowing anyone down.
The new funds will go toward improving their tech and expanding into the US market.