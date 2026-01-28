PM Modi invites the world to invest in India's booming aviation scene

Why should you care?

India's airport network has expanded to about 160 airports as of January 2026 and is projected to reach more than 400 by 2047.

Passenger traffic has increased rapidly, and India is now the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

Big names like Airbus and Boeing are participating in the event as new routes open up under the next phase of the UDAN scheme—making flying more accessible for everyone and boosting jobs, tech, and e-commerce growth along the way.