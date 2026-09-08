PM Narendra Modi says UPI now live in 11 countries
Business
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) just went international: Prime Minister Modi shared at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 that India's digital payments system is now up and running in 11 countries.
He highlighted how this move makes sending money across borders faster and cheaper, making life a bit easier for people who need to send cash home or abroad.
Narendra Modi highlights UPI-Singapore integration
Modi pointed out UPI's integration with Singapore and said he hopes more countries will jump on board, especially those with lots of Indians or strong business ties.
As UPI celebrates its 10th anniversary, he also called out how it's helped crores of people in India access banking for the first time, and hinted at even bigger plans to connect to the payment systems of those countries.