Poland leads central bank purchases of 41 tons of gold

Turkey and Russia sold gold

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan added their share with nine and seven tons.

Singapore jumped back into the game after eight months, grabbing four tons in May.

So far this year, Poland is topping the charts with 64 tons bought.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia are actually selling: Turkey offloaded three tons in May to help stabilize its currency, while Russia sold six tons to cover budget gaps and rising military costs.

Gold prices have dipped since their peak on January 29, 2026, due to inflation worries and a stronger dollar.