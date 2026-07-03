Poland leads central bank purchases of 41 tons of gold
In May 2026, central banks worldwide grabbed 41 tons of gold, with Poland leading the charge by buying 18 tons.
China kept its streak going for the 20th month straight, picking up another 10 tons and pushing its reserves to around 2,331 tons, now about 9% of its total holdings.
Turkey and Russia sold gold
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan added their share with nine and seven tons.
Singapore jumped back into the game after eight months, grabbing four tons in May.
So far this year, Poland is topping the charts with 64 tons bought.
Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia are actually selling: Turkey offloaded three tons in May to help stabilize its currency, while Russia sold six tons to cover budget gaps and rising military costs.
Gold prices have dipped since their peak on January 29, 2026, due to inflation worries and a stronger dollar.