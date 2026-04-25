Why Porsche is selling its stake in Bugatti Rimac

Porsche has announced its decision to exit from Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group by selling its stakes in both companies. The German automaker will sell its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and 20.6% stake in the Rimac Group to a New York-based consortium led by HOF Capital. The move comes less than five years after Porsche and Rimac Group co-founded Bugatti Rimac, with the latter holding a majority 55% stake.

Response Sale subject to regulatory approval Commenting on Porsche's exit, Bugatti Rimac CEO Matt Rimac said, "Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac." The sale is still subject to regulatory approval before it can be finalized. The specific details of the transaction have not been disclosed yet.

Consortium leadership Consortium has investments in SpaceX and Epic Games The consortium acquiring Porsche's stakes is led by HOF Capital, a firm with investments in SpaceX, Anthropic, Epic Games and now Bugatti. The move comes as part of Porsche's broader strategy shift after its operating profit plummeted by 92.7% last month, due to the costs associated with its electric vehicle strategy transition. The company took a €3.9 billion hit on its accounts during this transition period.

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