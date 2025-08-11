Powerica plans ₹1,400 crore IPO to boost growth

Company runs 3 manufacturing plants

Since 1994, Powerica has been making diesel generators and building wind power projects—think cleaner energy in Gujarat with 11 wind farms totaling nearly 280MW.

The company runs three manufacturing plants and saw its revenue jump 20% this year to ₹2,653 crore, though profits dipped a bit this year to ₹176 crore.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital are managing the IPO, with plans to list on both BSE and NSE.